Moore's Creek named high priority



By Alton Mitchell

Dr. Eve Brantley from the Alabama Cooperative Extension was in LaFayette on Monday Afternoon to discuss a concern of state officials and a remedy that is fast approaching for what officials classify as a high priority waterway for improvement in Chambers County.

Officials have become concerned with conditions in Moore Creek. The small waterway that runs on the western fringes of the city of Lanett. It is located near Lanett High School. Dr. Brantley was on hand Monday night to inform local officials of the status of the creek and that grant money is on the way to help clean up the creek and educated local citizens about clean water.

Dr. Brantley is a water resources specialist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension. Dr. Brantley explained that clean water has a direct impact on the quality of life in a community and that state officials have listed waterway around the state that are of a high priority for improvement. Moore Creek made that list of concerned waterways.

Moore Creek making the list has resulted in the availability of federal grant money to help clean up the waterway and educated the local community about ways to maintain the waterway in the future. Dr. Brantley explains the impacts of this grant and the efforts to improve the creek should be visible by sometime in April

