More officers equals less crime in LaFayette

It has been a little

over three months since

LaFayette swore in their

newest police Chief,

George Rampey. In

less than a quarter of

the year, Rampey has

created dynamic change

that has mimicked the

reputation of the police

department that carries a

reputation of great com-

munity policing and low

crime rates.

The efforts of Chief

Rampey are most visible

in the streets of LaFay-

ette, where there is a

highly visible display of police officers patrolling

the city and assisting

in keeping LaFayette’s

crime rates relatively

low in comparison to

neighboring communi-

ties.

The number of police

officers on the street

responding to calls is

mainly due to the efforts

of the department in

hiring three new officers

just since Rampey has

been chief. The hiring of

officers and retention of

police officers is some

–

thing that many mu-

nicipalities struggle with.

LaFayette has secured

three in less than three

months and has room

for one more officer and

a soon to be hired code

enforcement officer that

will work closely with

the investigation’s divi-

sion of the department.

The new hires have

made room for several

promotions in the depart-

ment which were high-

lighted at a city council

meeting last month. Of-

ficers in the department

call themselves a big

family and that has been

reflected in their efforts

of the community.

Several commu-

nity policing programs

continue to drive the

departments reputation

of being a positive outlet

with the LaFayette com-

munity. Since Rampey

has been chief the youth

police academy has

celebrated the graduation

of several cadets this

summer.

Officers continue to

create lasting community

relations with programs

like the ride along pro-

gram the department has

in place and the recently

started neighborhood

watch program which

held its inaugural meet-

ing last week.

While community

relations with police

show struggles in many

areas of the nation the

efforts of the LaFayette

Police Department defy

the trend seen in most

cities across the nation

and offer a positive re-

source for people in this

community to maintain

trust in their local law

enforcement body