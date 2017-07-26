More southern sayings

By Bill Frazer

I was surprised at the comments that I got from people referring to an earlier article dealing with Southern descriptive phrases. There are a lot of people out there who remembered old phrases linked to the language of the South. Many people particularly in our area have some very creative uses of the “King’s English.” I wonder what idioms Shakespeare would use if he were alive today?

Monroe Smith, a former Lanett resident who now resides in an upscale Fredonia community, responded to the earlier column by saying that I was “dumb as a rock.” My response could be that “he was raised in a cotton mill and still has lint in his hair.”

I told attorney Susan Harmon that she was “one brick short” because she put a big sign on her red pickup bumper saying, “BAMA GIRL.” She replied that “she was born at night, but not last night.” She also told me to quit pointing out the local misbehavior at the LaFayette True Value and to “let sleeping dogs lie.” She referred to a plaque that Billy Walton had on the wall in his law office during the years that he practiced—the ox that pulls the plow gets the fodder. I told her that even though I act like a “jackass,” I do not eat fodder.

It appears that I am not the only one engrossed in phrases and sayings. Several years back I received an email with phrases that were published by Round and Bout Publications in LaGrange, Georgia. Here are a few that stood out.

1. She was madder than a wet hen. Hens sometimes enter a phase of “broodiness”—they’ll stop at nothing to incubate their eggs and get agitated when farmers try to collect them. Farmers used to dunk hens in cold water to break their moodiness.

2. He could eat corn through a picket fence.

This describes someone with an unfortunate set of buck teeth. They tend to stick up and outward like a horse’s teeth. Imagine a horse eating a carrot and you’ll get the picture.

3. You look rode hard and put up wet.

… This phrase refers to a key step in horse grooming—when a horse runs fast, it works up a sweat, especially under the saddle. A good rider knows to walk the horse around so it can dry off before going back to the stable. A horse will look sick and tired if you forget this step, much like a person who misses sleep or drinks too much.

4. She’s as happy as a dead pig in the sunshine.

When a pig dies, presumably in a sty outside, the sun dries out the skin. This effect pulls the pig’s lips back to reveal a toothy “grin,” making it look happy even though it is dead. This phrase describes a person who’s blissfully ignorant of reality.

5. He’s got more nerve than Carter’s got liver pills.

Carter’s Products started as a pill-peddling company in the latter part of the 19th century. Specifically, Carter’s hawked its “Little Liver Pills” so hard a Southern saying spawned from the omnipresent advertisements. Alas, the Federal Trade Commission forced the drug-group to drop the “liver” portion of the ad, claiming it was deceptive. Carter’s “Little Liver Pill” became Carter’s “Little Pill” in 1951, but the South doesn’t really pay attention to history. The phrase stuck.

6. That thing is all catawampus.

Lexicographers don’t really know how this word evolved. They speculate it’s a colloquial perversion of “cater-corner.” Variations include: catawampous and catty wonkus. The South isn’t really big on details.

7. He thinks the sun comes up just to hear him crow.

On farms (not just in the South) roosters usually crow when the sun rises. Their vociferous habit wakes up the house, signaling time to work. An extremely cocky rooster might think the sun rises simply because he crows. Similarly, an extremely cocky man might think the same when he speaks—and also that everyone should listen to him.

Bonus: Bless Your Heart.

Almost everyone knows Southern women drop this phrase constantly. But it might not mean what you think. In reality, the phrase has little to do with religion and more to do with a passive-aggressive way to call you an idiot. Depending on your inflection, saying “bless your heart” can sting worse than any insult.

I do beg to differ with Round and Bout regarding this phrase’s meaning. Never in my existence have I ever heard any lady use that phrase except to express sympathy for another’s problem in a caring way.

There is one more Southern phrase to bring up. During these rainy summer days, my daughter in Tallahassee mentioned to her non-Southern friend that “the devil must be beating his wife.” She received a very perplexed look in return. How many of you have used that phrase and/or know what it is referring to? My daughter did a little research (i.e. she googled it) and discovered that it was mentioned in a British book published in 1738 and is written as follows (presented as a dialogue)–

COL: It rain’d, and the Sun shone at the same time.

NEVEROUT: Why, then the Devil was beating his Wife behind the Door, with a Shoulder of Mutton.

And now for a Yankee phrase. Last week my wife and I had the pleasure of eating lunch with Randy Swanson and Jason Lavelle. The two gentlemen are contractors for Swinerton Solar Energy. Their companies, Ironwood and Drill Pros, are located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Randy’s assignment is site preparation and Jason is under contract to drill under roads and streams to allow cable installation on the LaFayette Solar Farm. Jason said something about encountering rocks under the “cricks.” I asked Jason if that was something like a “crick in the neck” which is the Southern expression for a nuisance. Jason corrected me to say that “crick” is a small stream of running water. I just hope that these guys don’t pick up too much Southernese and start calling me a “crick in the neck.”