More suspects arrested in LaGrange homicide

By Alton Mitchell

Law Enforcement officials from LaGrange, Ga continue to round up suspects believed to be connected with a December 17th homicide in LaGrange, Ga. That homicide initially began with the arrest of two suspects at a Chambers County hotel room and has now spread to six arrests across two states.

LaGrange, Ga police had their hands full on the night of December 17th, 2016. Officers initially responded to a drive-by style shooting at LaGrange’s Granger Park. Less than an hour later bullets would fly in the 200 block of Newnan Street and those bullets would claim the life of 20-year-old Daven Tucker.

Officials quickly began an investigation into the shooting death of Tucker and the drive-by shooting just minutes before in Granger Park. Hours later on Sunday morning officers had a tip about the suspected shooters. Investigators located Coty Green and Charles Loveless both of West Point hiding out at a Red Roof Inn on 55th Street in Valley. Those men were taken into custody at the scene.

Initially following the shooting death of Tucker it was believed the shootings on the December night may have been in relationship to a shooting in May in the city of West Point that left D’Vonte Tucker fatally wounded. D’Vonte Tucker and Daven Tucker were brothers. Police believed that the shootings may have been caused because of an ongoing dispute between street gangs in the area.

In late December law enforcement officials arrested two more suspects in connection to the shooting of Daven Tucker. Arrested were Dantavious Rutledge; 18, of West Point he was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault. A Chambers County man was also arrested at that same time for possible involvement in the homicide. Police arrested Dextreion Shealey; 18, of Lanett for the same charges at Rutledge.

Records also show that 19-year-old Natori Lee of West Point was taken into custody in the case. He is facing charges of murder and eleven counts of aggravated assault. His charges include those related to the aggravated assault for the drive-by shooting at Granger Park. Natori Lee has also been charged with two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

A final juvenile suspect was recently taken into custody in connection to the LaGrange shootings. That juvenile has been charged as an adult and is identified as 16-year-old Kouri Kyle Lee of West Point. Lee is charged with nine counts of aggravated assault and two counts of participation of criminal street gang activity.

LaGrange police are continuing their investigation into the shootings and are expecting more arrests to come soon.