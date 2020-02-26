Morgan crowned Miss Panacea

Allyson Noles Junior Miss Panacea and Abbie Morgan Miss Panacea. Photos by Taphne Nelson

Sara Kate Shaver- Little Junior Miss Panacea, Halle Hurst-Little Miss Panacea, and Isabella Hanks-Miss Sweetheart Panacea. Photos by Taphne Nelson

Abbie Morgan, 2020 Miss Panacea, is shown with winners from previous years. Photos by Taphne Nelson

By Ashley Oliver- Correspondent



Abbie Morgan, daughter of Glenn and Tammy Morgan, was crowned the 2020 Chambers Academy Miss Panacea in the school’s annual pageant. Allyson Noles, daughter of Andy and Ashlee Noles, was crowned Junior Miss Panacea. The pageant, now in its 50th year, celebrated by inviting all previous Panacea winners to participate in this year’s event. Winners in the elementary divisions were Halle Hurst- Little Miss Panacea, Sara Kate Shaver-Little Junior Miss Panacea, and Isabella Hanks- Miss Sweetheart Panacea.

