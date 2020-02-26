Morgan crowned Miss Panacea
By Ashley Oliver- Correspondent
Abbie Morgan, daughter of Glenn and Tammy Morgan, was crowned the 2020 Chambers Academy Miss Panacea in the school’s annual pageant. Allyson Noles, daughter of Andy and Ashlee Noles, was crowned Junior Miss Panacea. The pageant, now in its 50th year, celebrated by inviting all previous Panacea winners to participate in this year’s event. Winners in the elementary divisions were Halle Hurst- Little Miss Panacea, Sara Kate Shaver-Little Junior Miss Panacea, and Isabella Hanks- Miss Sweetheart Panacea.