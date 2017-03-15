By Paul Richardson

I’ll admit I have been known to take true story and stretch a bit, but I promise I am not making any of this up.

First it was Big Foot. Then it was Aliens. Now there is a winged creature on the loose called “Moth Man.” I assure you, this from real news reports, so don‘t send the men in the white coats after me just yet.

After many years of sightings in Missouri, the winged creature made its appearance in the sparse hills of Kentucky with several scattered sightings over the years. Its next home was Point Pleasant, West Virginia in 1966. Over the next two years, over 200 sightings were made in one general area. The creature was described as a “man with wings, and large eyes the size of saucers that glowed red!”

This is when he was dubbed “Mothman.” It wasn’t until a well respected member of the Point Pleasant community came forward with the details of an encounter with this strange flying creature that others stepped forward to also tell of their experiences.

One person claimed the creature followed his car at speeds of 100 miles per hour for miles, until they came upon the carcass of a dead dog in the road. Apparently, the winged beast preferred a fresh, warm road kill meal instead of a hard, cold steel automobile, and broke off the chase.

Some accounts described the creature as a “giant butterfly,” some said it resembled a “giant bat.” Still others said it was man-like, with “two arms, two legs, and two wings.” There were numerous reports of the creature sitting atop the Point Pleasant Bridge that crossed the Ohio River in 1966 and ‘67. There were even mid-air sightings reported from airplane pilots.

Of course, the laws of physics dictate that it is impossible for a man to fly. He would either have to have been born with a six bladed, turbo-prop propeller on his fanny, or have thirty foot Bionic powered wings.

But none-the-less, the reported sightings around Point Pleasant poured in for more than two years. (Remember, this is the late 1960’s.) And many of these were not far off sightings of something unknown, most were close up, one-on-one encounters with people who were so traumatized they later needed medical attention.

Then, after the river bridge collapsed and killed 46 people in this small community in 1967, the sightings abruptly stopped, not a single one after the bridge incident. But the next place the flying beast claimed as home was the rugged woods of Northern Wisconsin. And since the early 70’s hundreds of sightings, and several close encounters have been reported over a vast area of that state.

Today, Point Pleasant West Virginia holds an annual Mothman Festival the third weekend in September. They even have an eight foot tall stainless steel monument erected downtown in his honor. To see a picture of the Mothman, just Google the name and see what pops up.

As usual with all such creatures shrouded in mystery, no hard evidence has ever been offered, no authentic photographs, no videos, no feathers (???) nothing. But enough interest has been raised about the phenomenon that the History Channel did a documentary on the creature in 2010. Since that program was filmed, similar sightings, same descriptions, same red eyes and wings, have started in Sacramento California. (Good grief, Charlie Brown, what’s next?)

