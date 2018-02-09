Mother fatally shoots son in Lee County

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

A family disturbance in Lee County turned deadly last Tuesday as a mother was forced to fatally shoot her adult son following what police call a domestic situation. Investigators in Lee County say that the violence that unfolded at the home on last Tuesday was the conclusion to a troubled past of numerous calls to the residences in the Smiths Station community between the mother and her son.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the agency were dispatched to a home located in the 200 block of Lee Road 229 in the Kaldallen subdivision in Smith Station. Deputies indicate a call came in at 11:57 a.m. cst on Tuesday in reference to a shooting call. Deputies quickly responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they discovered that 23-year-old Robert Lee Woods Jr. had been shot twice. The first bullet struck Woods in the chest and the second in the lower abdomen. A Lee County Coroner arrived shortly after and pronounced Woods dead on the scene. Police indicate they located .38 caliber pistol on the scene.

As deputies investigated the shooting scene they discovered that the fatal shots had been fired by, Francine Woods. She was later identified as the mother of the victim. She remained on the scene as deputies arrived to investigate the shooting. Investigators indicate that their evidence shows Robert Woods arrived at the home of Francine Woods, and forced his way into the home before the noon hour.

As he forced his way into the residence the shots were fired by Francine Woods. Investigators questioned her about the shooting but have not charged her in connection to the shooting. The Lee County Sheriff’s Department indicates she is cooperating with their investigation. Lee County Investigators have researched the history of the elder Woods and her son and noted that there have been six domestic calls to the residence on Lee Road 229 dating back to 2011.

Lee County investigators have sent the body of Robert Woods to the Alabama State Forensics Lab in Montgomery for an autopsy. The investigation into the shooting is continuing and anyone with information should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334)749-5651.