Mother files suit against OHA

By Alton Mitchell

An East Alabama mother who lost four of her five children in a fatal January house fire has filed a suit against the Opelika Housing Authority under claims that the fire was a result of negligence on the part of the Opelika Housing Authority and that negligence resulted in the deaths of the four children.

On January 12th the home of Felisha Core and her five children was engulfed in flames along South Long Street in Opelika. Opelika firefighters entered the home and were able to rescue five children ages 5-11 through a window. Those children were transported to an Opelika area hospital where three died the same day. The two remaining victims were transported to Birmingham for treatment. One died earlier this month.

Felisha Core has filed a claim against the Opelika Housing Authority demanding payment for damages suffered as a result of the fire. Those claims included; wrongful death, mental anguish and emotional distress caused by the fire.

The claim states that the home which Core lived in with her children had been neglected and included items such as faulty electrical wiring. Core points to that faulty wiring being the cause of the deadly fire. The Opelika Fire Department has not yet determined the cause of the fire and the case is still under investigation by fire officials.

The home which Core lived in was located at 1300 South Long Street in Opelika. The home is a mobile home that is not owned by the Opelika Housing Authority. It is owned by a private owner. Core filed the claim against the Opelika Housing Authority because she lives in the home under a Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as a Section 8 Voucher. Under that voucher the Opelika Housing Authority does come in and inspect the living conditions of the property. The last inspection on the property of Core was in March of 2016.

The claim filed by core only lists the Opelika Housing Authority. There are no other entities listed or the owner of the mobile home is listed in the claim as well. The claim was filed on February 14th, 2017.