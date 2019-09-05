Motivational speaker shares his story

According to Cable

News Network (CNN),

Reggie Dabbs in the

nation’s number-one

motivational speaker for

high school students. On

Thursday, he brought

his message of hope and

encouragement to students

at Valley High School, the

final stop on a week-long

tour across Alabama.

Reggie was born in

Tennessee to an unwed

teenager who gave him

away to a former school

teacher by the name of

Mrs. Dabbs. She and her

husband cared for Reggie

as foster parents until he

was in the fourth grade, at

which time they officially

adopted him and gave him

the Dabbs name.

“My parents instilled in

me strong moral values,

for which I am genuinely

grateful” said Dabbs.

“They also ingrained in

me the fact that in every

situation I faced, I had a

choice. And what I did

with those choices was

entirely up to me.”

In sixth grade, Reggie

began playing the saxophone

and hated it. At the

insistence of his parents he

continued to practice and

play. Not until his freshman

year at the University

of Tennessee did he actually

enjoy the instrument,

and today, he plays with

fervor and expertise.

After introducing

himself to students, Reggie

launched into a full

barrage of interaction with

them that included humor

and his incredible musical

talent. Ramnation had the

gymnasium rocking with

a sign-along to hit songs

by Bruno Mars and other

popular recording artists.

The entertainment alone

would have made for an

outstanding assembly

program, but Reggie had

another purpose for his

visit.

“I’m here today

because someone in this

building is hurting, even

to the point that they’ve

considered taking their

own life,” Dabbs began.

“I know what that feels

like because I’ve been

there myself. Suicide was

something I contemplated

for several years. But what

I kept coming back to was

the caring compassion

and unconditional love of

my parents, and how they

would be affected.”

“The hardest thing for

me to overcome was the

thought that I was unwanted,

given away by my

birth mother, and not even

having a last name until I

was in the fourth grade,”

Dabbs continued. “I eventually

came to the realization

that you can never

change your past, but you

can certainly change your

future.”

After graduating

college, Reggie began

sharing his story through

public speaking engagements.

It was during one

of those occasions when

someone asked if he

would be interested in addressing

a high school assembly.

That was in 1987,

and since then, Reggie has

traveled to high schools

across the nation.

“My family and I have

committed our lives to

make a positive difference

in the lives of young

people,” said Dabbs.

“Today’s generation is

facing unparalleled hurts,

pressures and choices. If

we can heal those hurts,

help in times of pressure,

and equip students in their

choices, we will have better

students and a positive

school atmosphere.”

Today, Reggie Dabbs

lives with his wife

Michele and their son

Dominic in Fort Myers,

Florida.