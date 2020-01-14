Home News Obituaries Mr. Alac Harris
Mr. Alac Harris

Mr. Alac Harris, 55 of Opelika, AL passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 2:00 p.m. CST at Galilee Baptist Church in Opelika, AL, Rev. Rodney Jones, Pastor/ Officiating; Rev. Terry L. Magby, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Harris is survived by his wife, Sandy Presley Harris, three children, Sannesha (Torrance) Johnson, Alac Juvontez Harris and Kentarious DeMarquez Harrris, his mother, Zollie Wallace Harris, five grandchildren: Aalayah Johnson, SaMiracle Johnson, TaMiracle Johnson, Saniya Johnson and Torrance Johnson Jr., three brothers: Willie James Harris, Homer Lee (Barbara) Harris and Jerome Harris, one sister, Joann Harris, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and Friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

The LaFayette Sun
