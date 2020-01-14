Mr. Alac Harris, 55 of Opelika, AL passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 2:00 p.m. CST at Galilee Baptist Church in Opelika, AL, Rev. Rodney Jones, Pastor/ Officiating; Rev. Terry L. Magby, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Mr. Harris is survived by his wife, Sandy Presley Harris, three children, Sannesha (Torrance) Johnson, Alac Juvontez Harris and Kentarious DeMarquez Harrris, his mother, Zollie Wallace Harris, five grandchildren: Aalayah Johnson, SaMiracle Johnson, TaMiracle Johnson, Saniya Johnson and Torrance Johnson Jr., three brothers: Willie James Harris, Homer Lee (Barbara) Harris and Jerome Harris, one sister, Joann Harris, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and Friends.



Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.