Mr. Andra Vonzeld Smith, 58 of LaGrange, GA formerly of LaFayette, AL passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, GA.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Melvin Owens, Pastor/ Officiating. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.



Mr. Smith is survived by his wife Theresa Smith, three daughters, Lanee Smith, Zarie Smith and Aniyah Smith, mother, Lula (Elijah Ramsey), siblings: Melvin (Sheridian) Frazier, Walter (Kim) Chapple, Brenda Muhammad, Charlotte (Jesse) Abner, Cathy Whittington, Priscilla (Alford) Hudson, Charles (Sheryl) Smith, Regina Smith, Jacquline Smith, Sandra (George) Anderson, Micheal Smith, John Smith, George Melton and Ruben Smith, mother and father-in law, Rev. Willie Joe (Lavinia) Cameron Sr., three brothers-in law, Curtis Cameron, Willie Joe (Mauna) Cameron Jr. and Michael Cameron, a few very special friends, Darrell Williams, Bobby Baker and Kathy Anthony, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.