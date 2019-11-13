Home News Obituaries Mr. Claud Vines, Jr
Obituaries
0

Mr. Claud Vines, Jr

0
0

Mr. Claud Vines, Jr

Community Events

Happenings

Mrs. Amanda L. Taylor

Mr. John Wayne Johnson

Mrs. Cola Mae Browning

Mrs. Norell Valentine

COOTR-ALLEN-1
now playing

Humor: Current News

Must Have ID To Enter Schools

Mike’s Musings: Life Without TV, Social Media Next

Mr. Claud Vines, Jr. 71 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Bernard Harris, Pastor/Officiating; Rev. Henry Hughley, Jr., Eulogist. Burial will follow in New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL.

Mr. Vines is survived by his wife, Annie R. Vines, his children: Yolanda Vines of Dallas, TX, James (Tina) Vines of Opelika, AL, Onofre (Shawanda) Vines of Camp Hill, AL, Tywanda Leonard of Kellyton, AL and Demetrius Leonard of Chattanooga, TN, godson, David (Robin) Griffin of Lanett, AL, his brother, Larry (Barbara) Vines of Camp Hill, AL, nine grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit
www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the
arrangements.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mrs. Amanda L. Taylor

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mr. John Wayne Johnson

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video