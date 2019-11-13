Mr. Claud Vines, Jr. 71 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Bernard Harris, Pastor/Officiating; Rev. Henry Hughley, Jr., Eulogist. Burial will follow in New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL.



Mr. Vines is survived by his wife, Annie R. Vines, his children: Yolanda Vines of Dallas, TX, James (Tina) Vines of Opelika, AL, Onofre (Shawanda) Vines of Camp Hill, AL, Tywanda Leonard of Kellyton, AL and Demetrius Leonard of Chattanooga, TN, godson, David (Robin) Griffin of Lanett, AL, his brother, Larry (Barbara) Vines of Camp Hill, AL, nine grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

