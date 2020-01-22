Mr. Eddie B. Holloway, 76 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 1:00 p.m. CST at Antioch Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Calvin Marshall, Pastor; Rev. George Rampey, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery in Waverly, AL.



Mr. Holloway is survived by his four children: Eddie (Veronica) Brooks of Opelika, AL, Jessie (Kim) Brooks of Covington, GA, Brenda Brooks of Opelika, AL and Dennis (Natalie) Brooks of Oxford, GA; four sisters: Helen Holloway, Doris (William) Thomas, Louise (Melvin) Askew, all of LaFayette, AL and Marie Carlisle, Lanett, AL, one brother, Willie C. Holloway of LaGrange, GA, eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com



Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.