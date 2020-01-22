Home News Obituaries Mr. Eddie B. Holloway
Obituaries
0

Mr. Eddie B. Holloway

0
0

Mr. Eddie B. Holloway

now playing

Divorce And Global Pandemics: 4 Tips to Get Through

LaFayette-City-Lake-
now playing

High Winds, Torrential Rain Cause Considerable Damage

Remodeling to Begin Soon on New City Hall

Now You Can Pay Power Bill Online

Fountain Turned Blue in Honor of First Responders

Man Accused of Murder Bites Corrections Officer

Census Bureau Delays Counting Due to Coronavirus

Unlike Others, Local Nursing Home Keeps Residents Safe

Chambers County Declares Local State of Emergency

County, John Soules Amend Agreement

Mr. Eddie B. Holloway, 76 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 1:00 p.m. CST at Antioch Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Calvin Marshall, Pastor; Rev. George Rampey, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery in Waverly, AL.

Mr. Holloway is survived by his four children: Eddie (Veronica) Brooks of Opelika, AL, Jessie (Kim) Brooks of Covington, GA, Brenda Brooks of Opelika, AL and Dennis (Natalie) Brooks of Oxford, GA; four sisters: Helen Holloway, Doris (William) Thomas, Louise (Melvin) Askew, all of LaFayette, AL and Marie Carlisle, Lanett, AL,  one brother, Willie C. Holloway of LaGrange, GA, eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Mr. Joseph Higgins

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mrs. Marion Cole Gomes

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mrs. Patsy Allen Lovelace

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video