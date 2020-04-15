Home News Obituaries Mr. Edward Lee Banks
Mr. Edward Lee Banks

Mr. Edward Lee Blanks 84 of LaFayette, Alabama died Friday April 10, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Blanks was born in Chambers County, Alabama May 3, 1935 to the late Carl Edward Blanks and the late Lillie Estelle Flournoy Blanks and retired from the US Air Force after 25 years of service. A memorial service will be announced later.

He is survived by 2 Brothers Raymond Blanks of LaFayette, Al. David Blanks of Valley, Al., and Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Brother John Frank Blanks, and his Sister Ida Lamberth.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.

The LaFayette Sun
