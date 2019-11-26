Home News Obituaries Mr. Horace Finley
Obituaries
0

Mr. Horace Finley

0
0

Mr. Horace Finley

LaFayette-Sign
now playing

State Agrees, LaFayette Is Correct Spelling

IMG_5066
now playing

Preparations Start For Christmas On The Square

Mary Alane Abernathy Thompson

Mr. Marshell Trammell

Mr. Israel Holloway

Mrs. Odessa Mae Monagan

Mr. Andra Vonzeld Smith

Senior Center Celebrates Sims' 99th Birthday

Landowners Hear Conway Talk About Prescribed Fires

Twenty Win Turkeys Including Retired Fireman

Mr. Horace Finley, 92, of LaFayette died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at EAMC-Lanier, Valley. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, LaFayette on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Gregory A. Sutton, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Finley is survived by his wife: Shirley Johnson Finley, LaFayette; son: Lewis (Nicole) Johnson, Five Points; grandchildren: Shalisa Johnson,West Des Monies, IA and Romello Johnson, Five Ponts: two sisters: Lera Farrow, LaFayette and Bernice Malone, Mobile; one brother-in-law: Rev. Clanton Johnson, LaFayette; two sisters-in-law: Shirley Temple Johnson and Sallie Johnson both of LaFayette and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Mary Alane Abernathy Thompson

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mr. Marshell Trammell

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mr. Israel Holloway

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video