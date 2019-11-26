Home News Obituaries Mr. Israel Holloway
Obituaries
0

Mr. Israel Holloway

0
0

Mr. Israel Holloway

LaFayette-Sign
now playing

State Agrees, LaFayette Is Correct Spelling

IMG_5066
now playing

Preparations Start For Christmas On The Square

Mary Alane Abernathy Thompson

Mr. Marshell Trammell

Mrs. Odessa Mae Monagan

Mr. Andra Vonzeld Smith

Mr. Horace Finley

Senior Center Celebrates Sims' 99th Birthday

Landowners Hear Conway Talk About Prescribed Fires

Twenty Win Turkeys Including Retired Fireman

Mr. Israel Holloway, 74 of Dayton, OH, formerly of LaFayette, AL, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, OH.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, 12 Noon CST at Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr.; Officiating.
Mr. Holloway is survived by his daughter, Meloney Knight of Riverdale, GA, one sister, Frances Griffin of LaFayette, AL, one brother, Albert (Alberta) Holloway of Boston, MA, special companion, Tammy Fletcher and her children, Kristen and Shana, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Mary Alane Abernathy Thompson

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mr. Marshell Trammell

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mrs. Odessa Mae Monagan

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video