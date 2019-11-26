Mr. Israel Holloway, 74 of Dayton, OH, formerly of LaFayette, AL, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, OH.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, 12 Noon CST at Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr.; Officiating.

Mr. Holloway is survived by his daughter, Meloney Knight of Riverdale, GA, one sister, Frances Griffin of LaFayette, AL, one brother, Albert (Alberta) Holloway of Boston, MA, special companion, Tammy Fletcher and her children, Kristen and Shana, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements