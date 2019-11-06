Mr. Joe Al Bradshaw, Jr., 55, of Roanoke died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Wellstar West Georgia Hospice, LaGrange, GA. Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 3435 Chambers Co. Road 288, Five Points, AL 36855 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. W. H. Trammell officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST).



Mr. Bradshaw is survived by his wife: Barbara Bradshaw, Roanoke; mother: Willie Mae Bradshaw, Roanoke: two sisters: Peggy (William ) Clark and Lois (Janerio) Walker both of Roanoke; two brothers: Bishop Jessie L.(Rev. Christine) Bradshaw, Opelika and Bobby Bradshaw, Roanoke; two step-sons: Malcolm M. Ray, Roanoke and Arthur J.( Ano) Phipher, Jr., Fort Campbell KY; four special aunts: Beatrice Esters & Gladys Bradshaw both of Atlanta, GA, Virginia Bradshaw, Welch and Frankie Baker, LaGrange, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at

www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.