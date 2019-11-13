Home News Obituaries Mr. John Wayne Johnson
Mr. John Wayne Johnson

Mr. John Wayne Johnson, 63 of Dadeville, AL passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Sardis Baptist Church in Dadeville, AL, Rev. William Perry, Pastor/Officiating. Burial will follow in Dadeville City Cemetery in Dadeville, AL.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his son, Deon Jones of Dadeville, AL, his daughters, LaKethia Burns of Auburn, AL and ShiKnia Burns of Dadeville, AL, two sisters, Bernice (Luther) Canada and Brenda Johnson Rowe, both of Dadeville, AL, fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a dear friend, Mary Pennymon, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com
www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
arrangements.

