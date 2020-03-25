Home News Obituaries Mr. Joseph Dennis Griffin
Obituaries
0

Mr. Joseph Dennis Griffin

0
0

Mr. Joseph Dennis Griffin

Mike's Musings: Is a government shutdown the right cure?

My Garden of Life: Stuck at Home

Inside The Statehouse: U.S. Senate Runoff Moved to July

Reflections: FIVE FAITH BUILDERS TO DRIVE OUR FEARS AWAY

Humor: A Trying Time

Valley, Lanett Police Update Procedures

Mrs. Pauline W. Holloway

2019-20 Rebel Varsity Baseball and Softball Teams

1 row Covington Planter/Cultivator call 334-864-8723 or 334-338-4015

Inmates feeling more isolation
now playing

Inmates feeling more isolation.

Mr. Joseph Dennis Griffin 60, of Lanett, Alabama died Thursday March 19, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Mr. Griffin was bron in Pensacola, Florida October 17, 1960 to the late Joseph Thomas Griffin and the late Brenda Joyce Reed Griffin, he was a member of the Baptist Faith, and was a long haul truck driver, and was an avid Alabama Football Fan, his dog Bama was his best friend, he loved his children and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a late date.

He is survived by his Wife Linda Parrish of Lanett, Al., Children Joseph “Joey” Griffin (Sabrina Smith) of Lanett, Al.

Lindsay Griffin Benn of LaGrange, Ga., Matthew Griffin of Lanett, Al., Grandchildren Jacob & Jazper Griffin and Ava & Amiya Benn, Brothers Randall (Sidair) Still of Lanett, Al., Mike (Cindy) Wilson of Tallahassee, Fl., Nieces & Nephews

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Mrs. Pauline W. Holloway

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mr. Johnny Wayne “Big Wayne” Howard

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mr. Larry Zane Edge

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video