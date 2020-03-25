Mr. Joseph Dennis Griffin 60, of Lanett, Alabama died Thursday March 19, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center.



Mr. Griffin was bron in Pensacola, Florida October 17, 1960 to the late Joseph Thomas Griffin and the late Brenda Joyce Reed Griffin, he was a member of the Baptist Faith, and was a long haul truck driver, and was an avid Alabama Football Fan, his dog Bama was his best friend, he loved his children and grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a late date.



He is survived by his Wife Linda Parrish of Lanett, Al., Children Joseph “Joey” Griffin (Sabrina Smith) of Lanett, Al.



Lindsay Griffin Benn of LaGrange, Ga., Matthew Griffin of Lanett, Al., Grandchildren Jacob & Jazper Griffin and Ava & Amiya Benn, Brothers Randall (Sidair) Still of Lanett, Al., Mike (Cindy) Wilson of Tallahassee, Fl., Nieces & Nephews



