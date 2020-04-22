Mr. Joseph Higgins

Mr. Joseph Lamar Higgins,73, of Decatur, GA (formerly of Standing Rock) died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Emory Decatur Hospital, Decatur, GA. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, there will be a private graveside service on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Canaan Baptist Church cemetery, Welch, AL at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Joe Cofield officiating.



Mr. Higgins is survived by his wife, Jessie Higgins, Decatur; one daughter: Latasha G. Oliver, Decatur; three sisters: Era King, San Francisco, CA Jennetta Higgins, Chicago, IL, and Ruby Johnson, Atlanta, GA; three sisters-in-law: Mary Norman & Eddie Woods both of Atlanta,GA and Juanita Dunson,Welch, AL; two brothers-in-law: Kenny G. Oliver, Atlanta and Jacque Wen Oliver, Roanoke; two grandchldren and three great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com



Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.