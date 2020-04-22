Home News Obituaries Mr. Joseph Higgins
Obituaries
0

Mr. Joseph Higgins

0
0

Mr. Joseph Higgins

My Garden of Life: Hardly working or Working Hard

Inside the Statehouse: Alabama has some outstanding Political Leaders under 45

Reflections: THOSE AMAZING AFTER EASTER PEOPLE

Humor: April Fools

Lowe’s Adjusts to Rules

JaQuanteiz and Shaqweyddeus Married

Mrs. Marion Cole Gomes

Raffle Winner Announced

Bulldog Duo to Play for Snead State

Cross in Yard Placed to Honor Health Care Worker

Mr. Joseph Lamar Higgins,73, of Decatur, GA (formerly of Standing Rock) died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Emory Decatur Hospital, Decatur, GA. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, there will be a private graveside service on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Canaan Baptist Church cemetery, Welch, AL at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Joe Cofield officiating.

Mr. Higgins is survived by his wife, Jessie Higgins, Decatur; one daughter: Latasha G. Oliver, Decatur; three sisters: Era King, San Francisco, CA Jennetta Higgins, Chicago, IL, and Ruby Johnson, Atlanta, GA; three sisters-in-law: Mary Norman & Eddie Woods both of Atlanta,GA and Juanita Dunson,Welch, AL; two brothers-in-law: Kenny G. Oliver, Atlanta and Jacque Wen Oliver, Roanoke; two grandchldren and three great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Mrs. Marion Cole Gomes

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mrs. Patsy Allen Lovelace

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mr. Edward Lee Banks

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video