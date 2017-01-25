Mr. Know-it-all

By Paul Richardson

Recently I stumbled across an example of a “homophone group.” I can’t begin to relate some of the wild fantasies and exotic ideas that raced thru my mind. A few were downright embarrassing.

Imagine my disappointment to learn it is only a group of similar sounding words that are spelled slightly different, such as sight, site and cite.

I soon got over my despair as I decided that it was much too big of a word for this old country boy to even worry about.

Someone once called me an “author.” I politely said “No, I’m just a half-arse writer.”

Yes, I have been doing this newspaper column for several years, but there was a time when I could even spell “Newspaper columnist” but now I are one (or is one.)

Then I came across “Idioms.” At first I thought that was a group of idiots who had been in the sun too long and scorched some important brain cells. But low and behold, I was flabbergasted again when I learned differently.

An idiom is a word or phrase that doesn’t mean what it implies, like “bought the farm” which has nothing to do with purchasing real estate, but refers to dying instead.

And I thought, “This is neat-o.” What other idioms do I know?

So I compiled a short list so you too, can be learned, informed, and enlightened.

-A chip on your shoulder – means you think you know a lot, a very common affliction among Rednecks, school drop-outs, and former Hippies on drugs.

-High as a kite, or High as a Georgia Pine – meaning drunk or on some serious medication.

-Sick as a dog – means very, very, barfing your cookie, sick.

-Rub someone the wrong way – meaning to annoy or bother.

-Jump the gun – would mean to be doing something rash, without considering the end results.

-Pay the piper – means to face the consequences of your actions.

-Some idioms use color words to convey other meanings. For example, there are several that use the word “blue:”

-“The blues” can refer to both a style of music and feeling sad.

-If something occurs rarely, it is said to happen “once in a blue moon,” because a blue moon is two full moons in one month, which doesn’t happen often.

-“Out of the blue” means something happens that was unexpected.

-If you “fine tune” something, you make small improvements to it. (This applies to those who do not know the meaning of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.)

-“Changing your tune” means changing your mind.

-If you are “whistling Dixie” or “whistling in the dark” you are overly positive about the ease of something. (Like some Redneck trying to assemble a new toy without reading the instructions.)

And this is the one I really love. When making a decision too early without knowing all the facts, people may say – “it’s not over ‘till the fat lady sings.”

Now where in blue blazes did that jewel come from?

The first thing that comes to mind is an overweight Opera singer, bellowing like a wounded buffalo in heat. But it can also refer to not putting all your eggs in one basket, meaning things may not turn out exactly as planned or hoped for, so don’t take chances. In other words, you could get a surprise ending.

Wow! Homophones and Idioms. Now I ask you, ain’t learning fun?