Mr. Larry Zane Edge 86 of Penton, Alabama died Tuesday March 3, 2020 at his residence.



Mr. Edge was born in Chambers County, Alabama April 5, 1933 to the late William Edge and the late Mae Sherman Edge, he served in the US Army during the Korean War, he owned and operated Edge’s Grocery in Penton where he started helping his parents as a young man, he was part of the store for 70 years, he operated the Penton Racetrack for 40 years, and the Penton Grill for 17 years, he spent his entire life in Penton, Alabama.



Funeral services will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 3PM at the Penton Church Of God Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery, with the Rev. Mike Campbell and the Rev. Steve Powell officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 1PM until 3PM prior to the service.



He is survived by his Son Bill (Debbie) Edge of Penton, Al., 4 Grandchildren Adam (Amanda) Edge of Penton, Al. Mitchell (Joanna) Edge of Penton, Al., Ali (Todd) Morrow of Penton,Al., Chase (Blaire) Edge of Penton, Al. 3 Great Grandchildren Beau, Gemma & Kennedi. Caregivers Sheree Poore, Gwen Woody, Mrs. Pike and Willie Dell Carter.



He was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife Imia Jean Edge, Son Mike Edge, Brothers Jack Edge, Phil Edge, and Sisters Faye Mitcham, And Agnes Norman.



On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.