Mr. Marshell Trammell, 76 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at LaFayette Nursing Home in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:00 am CST at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Melvin Owens, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.



Mr. Trammell is survived by his brother, Cubie Trammell of LaFayette, AL, his nephews: Derrick Darden, Sr. of LaFayette, AL, Derrick Darden, Jr. of Huntsville, AL, Jerome Shealey of Anniston, AL, Uless Shealey of LaFayette, AL Gary Trammell of Ashville, NC, Rashad Shealey, Tyler Shealey, Logan Shealey and Bernard Shealey, all of Macon, GA, Peyton Sears and Taylon Hammers, both of Anniston, AL, Tylan Cannon, Jaden McCurty and Javious McCurty, Jr., all of LaGrange, GA, nieces: Renita Shealey and Eunice Shealey (Ray), both of LaGrange, GA, Charlene Williams of Atlanta, GA, Shanavia Shealey and Kristy Shealey, both of LaGrange, GA, Tricia Sears of Anniston, AL, Tiffany Shealey and Talia Shealey, both of Weaver, AL, Jaleesa Williams of Hampton, GA, Riley Shealey and Azariah Shealey, both of LaGrange, GA, one sister-in-law, Jimmie B. Trammell of Austell, GA, a special friend, Ms. Doris Reed, special friend and neighbor, Ms. Patricia Smith, a host of other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.