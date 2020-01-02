Home News Obituaries Mr. Quentravius (Trey) DiAndre Heard
Obituaries
0

Mr. Quentravius (Trey) DiAndre Heard

0
0

Mr. Quentravius (Trey) DiAndre Heard

Mr. Tony Mitcham

Mrs. Frances DeLee

Danielle Rei Horton

Humor: New Years Resolutions

Flu Spreads, 233 Cases Reported by EAMC

Mike’s Musings: Bring Our Troops Home

Inside the Statehouse: New Year Begins It’s a Presidential Year

Reflections: Your Year To Overcome Fear

Nothing is Impossible: The Trial of Trump and Jesus

Squirrel Takes Out Lanett Power on Christmas Eve

Mr. Quentravius (Trey) DiAndre Heard, 21, of Auburn died Friday, December 20, 2019 in Tuskegee. Funeral services will be held at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Rev. Justin Freeman officiating. Interment will be in the New Canaan cemetery, Camp Hill. The remains will lie in state at the chapel from 10:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Heard is survived by his mother: Zaneta Heard, Auburn, AL; two brothers: Quentin Heard, Georgetown, TX and Kylan Emerson, Auburn, AL; grandmother: Dorothy Heard, Birmingham, AL; great grandmother: Odell Heard, Camp Hill, AL; one aunt: Latekia Heard, Hazel Green, AL and several other great aunts, cousins and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Mr. Tony Mitcham

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mrs. Frances DeLee

The LaFayette Sun 0

Danielle Rei Horton

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video