Mr. Quentravius (Trey) DiAndre Heard, 21, of Auburn died Friday, December 20, 2019 in Tuskegee. Funeral services will be held at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Rev. Justin Freeman officiating. Interment will be in the New Canaan cemetery, Camp Hill. The remains will lie in state at the chapel from 10:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).



Mr. Heard is survived by his mother: Zaneta Heard, Auburn, AL; two brothers: Quentin Heard, Georgetown, TX and Kylan Emerson, Auburn, AL; grandmother: Dorothy Heard, Birmingham, AL; great grandmother: Odell Heard, Camp Hill, AL; one aunt: Latekia Heard, Hazel Green, AL and several other great aunts, cousins and friends.

