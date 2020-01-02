Mr.Tony Mitcham 74 of LaFayette, Alabama died Thursday December 26, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center.



Tony was born in Chambers County September 25, 1945 to the late James Doy Mitcham and the late Faye Edge Mitcham, he was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Wadley. Served in the US Army, and retired from the Premium Beverage Company after 40 years of service, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and an avid dove shooter.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 2PM at the Shiloh Baptist Church with burial in the Penton Church Of God Cemetery with the Rev. Chuck Goodwin officiating.



Visitation will be held Monday from 6PM until 8PM at Shiloh Baptist Church 6263 Co. Rd. 53 Wadley, Alabama 36276.



He is survived by his Wife Nancy Mitcham, 5 Children Lynne (Scott) Windsor, Mark (Susan) Mitcham, Beth (John) Robertson, Robbie (Angel) Ogle, Jamie (Charity) Ogle 2 Brothers Thad (Debby) Mitcham, Scotty (Michelle) Mitcham. 14 Grandchildren Gage (Cassie) Ogle, Hailey Ogle, Faythe (Justin) Pressley, Taylor (Allison) Mitcham, Mason Welch, Myles Welch, Madiee Robertson, Jeremy Weldon, Jordan (Tanisha) Ogle, Ashley Elsea, Ginger Elsea, Nikki (Trey) Hill, Phil (Brooke) Tarver, Lauren (Robbie) Osborne.



10 Great Grandchildren Kyler Ogle, Clate Ogle, Luke Tarver, Cade Tarver, Kirsten Osborne, Emmanuel Osborne, Louella Osborne, Ava Hill, Waylon Hill, Sara Kate Weldon. And many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, And Many Special Friends.



He was preceded in death by his Parents, And 2 Granddaughters Jessica Windsor, and Regina Elsea.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfunera home.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.