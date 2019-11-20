Mr. Walter L. Patten

Mr. Walter L. “Pete” Patten, 68 of Five Points, AL passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m. CST at Greater Poplar Spring Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Overseer Jerry Howell, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.



Mr. Patten is survived by three daughters, Denise (Chris) Daniel of LaFayette, AL, Kimberly Patten of Valley, AL and Charlotte Magby of LaFayette, AL, two sons, Demetrius Mitchell of Lanett, AL and Vontrusky Robinson of Alexander City, AL, three sisters, Willie Pearl Patten of LaFayette, AL, Janice Holloway and Lela Patten, both of Lanett, AL, two brothers, John Wayne Patten of Beulah, AL and Roger Patten of Lanett, AL, special friend and caregiver, Ada Williams of Five Points, AL, twelve grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.