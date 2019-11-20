Home News Obituaries Mr. Walter L. Patten
Obituaries
0

Mr. Walter L. Patten

0
0

Mr. Walter L. Patten

City Designates Miracles for Myers Weekend

Back in Time: LaFayette Railroad Constructed to Compete With High Priced Competition

Linda Jean Hurst

Mrs. Louise Preston Singletary

Mrs. Rhonda Tolar

Mr. Wilbur Rowe

Community Events

Church Happenings

Humor By Bill Frazer: Reckoning With Millenials

5th Graders Compete in KIA Competition

Mr. Walter L. “Pete” Patten, 68 of Five Points, AL passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m. CST at Greater Poplar Spring Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Overseer Jerry Howell, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Mr. Patten is survived by three daughters, Denise (Chris) Daniel of LaFayette, AL, Kimberly Patten of Valley, AL and Charlotte Magby of LaFayette, AL, two sons, Demetrius Mitchell of Lanett, AL and Vontrusky Robinson of Alexander City, AL, three sisters, Willie Pearl Patten of LaFayette, AL, Janice Holloway and Lela Patten, both of Lanett, AL, two brothers, John Wayne Patten of Beulah, AL and Roger Patten of Lanett, AL, special friend and caregiver, Ada Williams of Five Points, AL, twelve grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Linda Jean Hurst

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mrs. Louise Preston Singletary

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mrs. Rhonda Tolar

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video