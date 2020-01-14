Home News Obituaries Mr. Zeundre D. Cameron
Mr. Zeundre D. Cameron

Mr. Zeundre D. Cameron

Mr. Zeundre D. Cameron, 22 of Roanoke, AL passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 12 Noon CST at Sword of the Spirit Ministry in Roanoke, AL, Rev. J. Burnett Jackson, Pastor, Rev. Calvin Trammell; Officiating, Rev. Timothy Hughley, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Wadley, AL.

Mr. Cameron is survived by his parents, Latrina Cameron and Terrance Winborn, his brother, Maurice Cameron, his grandparents, Patricia and Larry Brown, Leonard Holliday, Cordelia Winborn and Teddy Robinson, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

The LaFayette Sun
