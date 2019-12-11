Home News Obituaries Mrs. Addie Mae Holloway
Mrs. Addie Mae Holloway

Mrs. Addie Mae Holloway

Mrs. Addie Mae Holloway, 77 of Albion, MI passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Allegiance Hospice Care in Jackson, MI.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael Stiggers, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery(Fredonia Community), Lanett, AL.

Mrs. Holloway is survived by her husband, Ocie Holloway, Sr., one son, Ocie Holloway, Jr., of Lima, OH, two daughters, Brenda Holloway and Phyllis Baker of Albion, MI, one great-grandchild whom she raised, Chakell Welch of Albion, MI, two sisters, Leola Jacobs of Atlanta, GA and Lucy Davis of Chattanooga, TN, thirteen grandchildren, forty-one great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, a host of niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.
 
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

