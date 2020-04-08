Mrs. Albert H. Hughley, 70 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.



A Private Graveside Service was held on Sunday, April 5, 2020, 1:00 p.m. CST at Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville, AL, Rev. Vincent Ellison, Officiating.



Mrs. Hughley is survived by her husband, John Hughley of LaFayette, AL, daughters: Angie Vines (Jimmy) of LaFayette, AL, Sharon Malone (Duane) of Mobile, AL and Joyce Quinn of Montgomery, AL, son: Christopher Hughley (Tammy) of Valley, AL, sisters: Mary Dale Holmes of LaFayette, AL, Margie Jefferson, Mary Barnes (Lee) and Vivian Lewis, all of Miami, FL, mother-in-law, Emma Ree Hughley, four granddaughters, one grandson, a great-granddaughter, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.



Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.