Home News Obituaries Mrs. Albert H. Hughley
Obituaries
0

Mrs. Albert H. Hughley

0
0

Mrs. Albert H. Hughley

Humor: Level of Mental Capacity

Valley Haven Plans Home Races as Fundraiser

City of LaFayette putting up a new flag

LaFayette City Council Declares Local State of Emergency

County Commission Says Courthouse Closed Until at Least April 30

Valley Police Department Seeks Help in Locating Runaway

Mrs. Clemedean Pearson Staples

Mr. Walter Robert Waldrop

Deacon Christopher Taylor

Mr. James Edward Todd

Mrs. Albert H. Hughley, 70 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

A Private Graveside Service was held on Sunday, April 5, 2020, 1:00 p.m. CST at Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville, AL, Rev. Vincent Ellison, Officiating.

Mrs. Hughley is survived by her husband, John Hughley of LaFayette, AL, daughters: Angie Vines (Jimmy) of LaFayette, AL, Sharon Malone (Duane) of Mobile, AL and Joyce Quinn of Montgomery, AL, son: Christopher Hughley (Tammy) of Valley, AL, sisters: Mary Dale Holmes of LaFayette, AL, Margie Jefferson, Mary Barnes (Lee) and Vivian Lewis, all of Miami, FL, mother-in-law, Emma Ree Hughley, four granddaughters, one grandson, a great-granddaughter, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Mrs. Clemedean Pearson Staples

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mr. Walter Robert Waldrop

The LaFayette Sun 0

Deacon Christopher Taylor

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video