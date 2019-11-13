Mrs. Amanda L. Taylor-Smith, 38 of Montgomery, AL formerly of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center – East in Montgomery, AL.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Bernard Harris, Pastor/Officiating; Rev. Anthony Pogue, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Glenn Smith of Montgomery, AL, her parents, Jesse and Sandra Taylor of Camp Hill, AL, her sister, Jessica Taylor of Camp Hill, AL, her godmother, Debra(LC)Turner of Dadeville, AL, godson, Cole Hale, special adopted children, Kristin Foster and Ronnie Stacy, a brother-in-law, Willie Frank Smith, Jr., a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.