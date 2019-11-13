Home News Obituaries Mrs. Amanda L. Taylor
Obituaries
0

Mrs. Amanda L. Taylor

0
0

Mrs. Amanda L. Taylor

Community Events

Happenings

Mr. John Wayne Johnson

Mrs. Cola Mae Browning

Mr. Claud Vines, Jr

Mrs. Norell Valentine

COOTR-ALLEN-1
now playing

Humor: Current News

Must Have ID To Enter Schools

Mike’s Musings: Life Without TV, Social Media Next

Mrs. Amanda L. Taylor-Smith, 38 of Montgomery, AL formerly of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center – East in Montgomery, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Bernard Harris, Pastor/Officiating; Rev. Anthony Pogue, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Glenn Smith of Montgomery, AL, her parents, Jesse and Sandra Taylor of Camp Hill, AL, her sister, Jessica Taylor of Camp Hill, AL, her godmother, Debra(LC)Turner of Dadeville, AL, godson, Cole Hale, special adopted children, Kristin Foster and Ronnie Stacy, a brother-in-law, Willie Frank Smith, Jr., a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

To sign the online guest book and express
condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mr. John Wayne Johnson

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mrs. Cola Mae Browning

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video