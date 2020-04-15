Home News Obituaries Mrs. Betty Pearson
Mrs. Betty Pearson Momern,73, of Wadley died Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hosptial, Birmingham. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, there will be a private graveside service on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Provident Cemetery, Milltown, AL at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. William Phillips officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Momern is survived by her husband of forty-five years: Mark Momern, Wadley; one son: Phillip (Barbara) Momern, Oxford; three sisters: Angelene (Warnzie) Culpepper, Waverly Hall, GA, Aradeil Peason and Mellony Williams both of Compton, CA ; one brother: Cannon (Henrietta) Pearson, Gardena, CA; two grandchldren and one great grandchild and a host of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

The LaFayette Sun
