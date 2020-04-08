Mrs. Clemedean Pearson Staples, 76, of Wadley died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at East Alabam Medical Center, Opelika. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, their will be a private graveside service on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Provident Cemetery, Millbrook, AL at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Douglas Jones officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, April 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).



Mrs. Staples is survived by one daughter: Lolita White, Chesapeake, VA; four sisters: Angelene (Warnzie) Culpepper, Waverly Hall, GA; Betty Jean (Mark) Momern, Wadley; Aradeil Pearson, Compton, CA, & Mellony Williams, Compton, CA; one brother: Cannon (Henrietta) Pearson, Gardena, CA; one grandchild: James White, Jr., A special nephew: Phillip (Barbara) Momern, Birmingham and a host of other relatives and friends.



