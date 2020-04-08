Mrs. Clemedean Pearson Staples
Mrs. Clemedean Pearson Staples, 76, of Wadley died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at East Alabam Medical Center, Opelika. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, their will be a private graveside service on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Provident Cemetery, Millbrook, AL at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Douglas Jones officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, April 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).
Mrs. Staples is survived by one daughter: Lolita White, Chesapeake, VA; four sisters: Angelene (Warnzie) Culpepper, Waverly Hall, GA; Betty Jean (Mark) Momern, Wadley; Aradeil Pearson, Compton, CA, & Mellony Williams, Compton, CA; one brother: Cannon (Henrietta) Pearson, Gardena, CA; one grandchild: James White, Jr., A special nephew: Phillip (Barbara) Momern, Birmingham and a host of other relatives and friends.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.