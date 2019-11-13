Home News Obituaries Mrs. Cola Mae Browning
Mrs. Cola Mae Browning

Mrs. Ola Mae Browning 91, of LaFayette, Alabama died Tuesday November 5, 2019 at the LaFayette Extended Care.

She was born in Alabama January 12, 1928, and was an active member of the

First Baptist Church in LaFayette and was retired from the Russell Corporation also in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at 1PM at the Concord Cemetery in Wadley, Alabama.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery prior to the graveside service.

She is survived by 3 Children James “Jim” Browning ofBirmingham. Al, Yvonne Denison of York, Pa. David Browning of Pine Mountain, Ga.
7 Grandchildren 10 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in math by Husband James Browning.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.

The LaFayette Sun
