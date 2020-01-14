Mrs. Dorothy W. Powell
Mrs. Dorothy W. Powell, 88, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11:00 a.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael Stiggers, Pastor; Officiating, Rev. Clinton Edison, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.
Mrs. Powell is survived by two sons: Clinton and Andy, along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
