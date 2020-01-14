Home News Obituaries Mrs. Dorothy W. Powell
Mrs. Dorothy W. Powell

Mrs. Dorothy W. Powell

Mrs. Dorothy W. Powell, 88, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11:00 a.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael Stiggers, Pastor; Officiating, Rev. Clinton Edison, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Mrs. Powell is survived by two sons: Clinton and Andy, along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

The LaFayette Sun
