Mrs. Dorothy W. Powell, 88, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11:00 a.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael Stiggers, Pastor; Officiating, Rev. Clinton Edison, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.



Mrs. Powell is survived by two sons: Clinton and Andy, along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.