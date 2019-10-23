Mrs. Excella James,

62 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Friendship Baptist Church No.2 in LaFayette (Buffalo Community), AL, Rev. Curtis Spidell, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. James is survived by her husband, Randy James of LaFayette, AL, her daughter, LaSheena James of Opelika, AL, her mother, Ella Maude Perry of LaFayette, AL, one sister, Carolyn Ferrell of LaFayette, AL, four brothers, Marvin (Mattie) Perry, Donald (Carrie) Perry and Rayford (Naronica) Perry, all of LaFayette, AL and Johnny Perry of Five Points, AL, two grandchildren, Braxton White and Layla Magby, both of Opelika, AL, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements

