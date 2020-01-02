Mrs. Frances DeLee 80, of LaFayette, Alabama died Sunday December 22, 2019 at her residence.



Mrs. DeLee was born in Coweta County Georgia December 14, 1939 to the later D.P. Hanners and the late Willie Pearl Robinson Hanners, she was a member of the Community Baptist Church in LaFayette, and retired from West Point Pepperell after 55 years of service.



Funeral services will be held Friday December 27, 2019 at 1PM at the Community Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery, with the Rev. Claude Bennett and the Rev. Russell DeLee officiating.



Visitation will be held at Community Baptist Church Thursday from 5PM until 7PM.



She is survived by 2 Sons Rev. Donald (Patsy) DeLee of Alexander city, Al., Dennis (Dale) DeLee of LaFayette, Al., 2 Sisters Brenda (Mike) Potts of LaFayette, Al., Linda (Danny) Davis of LaFayette, Al. 3 Grandchildren The Rev. Russell (Nicole) DeLee, Natalie (Warren) Phillips and Brittany DeLee. 5 Great Grandchildren



She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband The Rev. Clifford DeLee, and 2 Brothers Jackie Hanners and Milford Hanners.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.