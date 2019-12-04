Mrs. Katherine Jennings Doss, 94, of LaFayette died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Oak Park Nursing Home, Auburn. Funeral services were held at Sardis Baptist Church, Camp Hill on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Michael Winston and Rev. Lovell Martin officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Doss is survived by her son: Ronald (Stacy) Jennings and grandson, Daniel Jennings all of Woodside, CA; her siblings: Velma Walker, LaFayette, Alfred (Mary) Jennings, Lanett and Willean (Tommy) Jefferson, Juliette, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at

www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL handled the arrangements.