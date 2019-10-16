Mrs. Linda Phillips Jackson, 61 of Lanett, AL passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 2:30 p.m. EST at Greenwood Baptist Church in Lanett, AL, Rev. James McTier, Pastor; Bishop Donald Lancaster, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband, Tony Jackson, two daughters, Is’cah Willis and Kimberly Willis, one son, Lil’Tony Jackson, mother, Mary Frances Phillips, four sisters, Almona Phillips, Jean (Dwayne) Carten, Theresa Brock and Erma (Willie) Holloway, one brother, Richard Phillips, mother-in-law, Annie Ruth Jackson, five grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.