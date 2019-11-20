Mrs. Louise Preston Singletary, 83, of LaFayette died Friday, November 8, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. Funeral services will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, LaFayette on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Calvin Marshall officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST).



Mrs. Singletary is survived by three daughters: Shirley Singletary, Rochester, NY, Carol Singletary Jones, Columbus, GA and Anita Singletary, LaFayette: five sons: Carl Drake, Louis Singletary, and Jimmy Singletary all of Syracuse, NY, Paul Singletary, Bessemer and Cardell Singletary, Leesburg, FL; four sisters: Virginia Bryant, Christine (Rev. Jimmy) Thomas and Earline Ferrell all of LaFayette and Shirley Sims, Opelika; one brother-in-law, Lonnie Singletary, Syracuse, NY; one sister-in-law, Hattie Fell, LaFayette; seventeen grandchildren and forty great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends: Mary McCurdy and Vernetta McCurdy..



