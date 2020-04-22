Mrs. Marion Cole Gomes 87 of Valley, Alabama died Sunday March 15, 2020 at her residence.



Marion was the oldest of seven children born May 1, 1932 to the late Edward Lawson Cole and the late Evie Yarbrough Cole of LaFayette, Alabama, she grew up in LaFayette, graduated from LaFayette High School in 1950. She married Jess Smallridge and moved to Ohio where she raised her five children, years later she moved back to LaFayette to be near her family.



Marion worked as a dietitian for the LaFayette Extended Care Nursing Home until her retirement, she was a sitter for many people in the local area, she moved to Sylvia Word Independent Living Facility in Valley, Alabama, where she had so many friends especially Dolly Knickerbocker who helped her adjust and checked on her daily. To the staff, clubs, and churches that provided activities which she enjoyed so much Thank You!



She enjoyed outings and holiday’s with her sisters Barbara Owens and Carolyn Blackmon and their families.



Marion is survived by her Daughters Peggy, Charlotte and Rita and Sisters Barbara Owens and Carolyn (Franklin) Blackmon both of LaFayette,Al., Brother Nathan Cole of Lanett, Al., Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces & Nephews.



She was preceded in death by her Parents, Sons Victor Smallridge and Jeff Smallridge, Sister Helen Shaddix, Brothers Edward Cole, Jr., and Jerry Cole.



Graveside services were held Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 2PM at the LaFayette City Cemetery



Special thanks to Dr. Fagan and Dr. Reddy for taking care of her health needs.



On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.