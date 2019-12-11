Mrs. Mattie L. Trammell, 102 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at LaFayette Extended Care Nursing Home in LaFayette, AL.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Melvin Owens, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.



Mrs. Trammell is survived by her children: Betty, Ernestine, Bobby and Larry Trammell, all of the Boston, MA area, Nell Bailey of Alexandria, VA, Floretta (Sydney) Williams of the Grand Cayman Islands, Gloria Jean Trammell of Washington, DC, and Walter and Napoleon Trammell of LaFayette, AL, an “adopted” son, Lewis Ware of Westwood, MA, formerly of LaFayette, her sister, Lillian Floyd of Baltimore, MD, her brother, Charles Mott of LaFayette, AL, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, six nieces, and Paulette Morse of LaFayette, AL whom she shared a motherly relationship, many other relatives and friends.



Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements