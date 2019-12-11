Mrs. Mattie Thomas Rowe, 89, of Dadeville died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at LaFayette Extended Care, LaFayette. Funeral services will be held at Beulah #2 Missionary Baptist Church, Camp Hill on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Jerry Gibson officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Lovely cemetery, Camp Hill. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour.



Mrs. Rowe is survived by her four sons: Melvin (Jquatte “Shun”) Thomas, Opelika, Cleophus (Rosemary Moore) Heard and Effirum Row both of Chattanooga, TN and Joe N. (Judith Williams) Rowe, Horseheads, NY and fourteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Ralph Morgan, Dadeville; two special friends: Joann Smith and Willie Todd both of Opelika; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

