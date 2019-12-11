Home News Obituaries Mrs. Mattie Thomas
Mrs. Mattie Thomas

Mrs. Mattie Thomas

Mrs. Mattie Thomas Rowe, 89, of Dadeville died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at LaFayette Extended Care, LaFayette. Funeral services will be held at Beulah #2 Missionary Baptist Church, Camp Hill on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Jerry Gibson officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Lovely cemetery, Camp Hill. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour.

Mrs. Rowe is survived by her four sons: Melvin (Jquatte “Shun”) Thomas, Opelika, Cleophus (Rosemary Moore) Heard and Effirum Row both of Chattanooga, TN and Joe N. (Judith Williams) Rowe, Horseheads, NY and fourteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Ralph Morgan, Dadeville; two special friends: Joann Smith and Willie Todd both of Opelika; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL handled the arrangements.

The LaFayette Sun
