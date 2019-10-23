Home News Obituaries Mrs. Minnie Lee Kilpatrick
Mrs. Minnie Lee Kilpatrick, 89, of Camp Hill died Monday, October 14, 2019 at her residence. A visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette. Funeral services will be held at King Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Clarksdale, MS on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Mrs. Kilpatrick is survived by four sons: Willie (Shirley) Simpson , Camp Hill; Otha (Carol) Simpson, Bolingbrook, IL, David Lumpkin, Chicago, IL and Michael (Kethrich) Johnson, Hattiesburg, MS; three daughters: Mary (Ahnom) Swoope-Coats, Dimona, Israel, Cynthia Coakley, Chicago, Il Sonya (Horace) Johnson Clark , Sharpsburg, GA; twenty-two grandchildren, forty-eight great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

