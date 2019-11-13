Home News Obituaries Mrs. Norell Valentine
Mrs. Norell Valentine

Mrs. Norell Valentine

Mrs. Norell Valentine, 93, of Lanett died Monday, November 4, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (EST) with Dr. Lamar Johnson officiating.

Mrs. Valentine is survived by her daughters and caregivers: Wanda (Harvis Briskey) Davis, Mattie Brown, and granddaughter,Miracle Davis all of Lanett; grandchildren: Pataski Davis, JaJa Zambrowski (Tonia) Davis, Sr., Kezia (Michael) Heard and Sasakia Davis all of Lanett and a host of other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

The LaFayette Sun
