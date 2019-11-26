Mrs. Odessa Mae Monagan, 100, of Salem died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Compassus Bethany House, Auburn. Funeral services will be held at Rehobeth Baptist Church, Valley on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (EST) with Bro. Benny Foster officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 p.m. (EST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EST).

Mrs. Monagan is survived by two daughters: Bobbie (Bobby) Reid and Marian Bryant, both of Valley; two sons: Oscar (Lillie) Monagan, Salem and Johnny

(Shirley) Monagan, Stone Montain,GA; eight grandchildren fifteen great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren, a special nephew, Curtis Flowers, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and the Rehobeth Baptist Church family.

