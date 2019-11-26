Home News Obituaries Mrs. Odessa Mae Monagan
Obituaries
0

Mrs. Odessa Mae Monagan

0
0

Mrs. Odessa Mae Monagan

LaFayette-Sign
now playing

State Agrees, LaFayette Is Correct Spelling

IMG_5066
now playing

Preparations Start For Christmas On The Square

Mary Alane Abernathy Thompson

Mr. Marshell Trammell

Mr. Israel Holloway

Mr. Andra Vonzeld Smith

Mr. Horace Finley

Senior Center Celebrates Sims' 99th Birthday

Landowners Hear Conway Talk About Prescribed Fires

Twenty Win Turkeys Including Retired Fireman

Mrs. Odessa Mae Monagan, 100, of Salem died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Compassus Bethany House, Auburn. Funeral services will be held at Rehobeth Baptist Church, Valley on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (EST) with Bro. Benny Foster officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 p.m. (EST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EST).
Mrs. Monagan is survived by two daughters: Bobbie (Bobby) Reid and Marian Bryant, both of Valley; two sons: Oscar (Lillie) Monagan, Salem and Johnny
(Shirley) Monagan, Stone Montain,GA; eight grandchildren fifteen great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren, a special nephew, Curtis Flowers, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and the Rehobeth Baptist Church family.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Mary Alane Abernathy Thompson

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mr. Marshell Trammell

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mr. Israel Holloway

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video