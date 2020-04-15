Pictured are Henry and Patsy Lovelace when they celebrated their their 50th wedding anniversary

Mrs. Patsy Allen Lovelace 77 of LaFayette, Alabama died Friday April 10, 2020 on her 77th birthday at LaFayette Nursing Home. Mrs. Lovelace was born April 10, 1943 in Chambers County, Alabama to the Late Elmer Allen and Marion Allen. Mrs. Lovelace was a retired bookkeeper.



She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She loved playing the piano, organ and singing in the church choir. She was a member of Center Baptist Church.



Graveside service was held Monday April 13, 2020 at 2 PM at Center Baptist Church. Rev. Randall Hamer and Rev. Jimmy Allen officiated will burial in the church cemetery.



She is survived by daughter Tammy Morgan (Glenn) and son Tony Lovelace (Tanya). Grandchildren Kristin Lovelace, Baleigh Whaley (Corey), Abbie Morgan, Natalie Lovelace and Samantha Lovelace. Sister-n-laws Sandy Bonham (Frank), AZ and Charlotte DeWeese, Auburn. She leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Henry Lovelace Jr. and her parents Elmer and Marion Allen.



Memorials may be sent to Center Baptist Church, LaFayette,