Obituaries
Mrs. Pauline W. Holloway

Mrs. Pauline W. Holloway

Mrs. Pauline W. Holloway, 93 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, 12 Noon CST at White Hall Missionary Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor Ed Vines; Officiating. Burial will follow in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Mrs. Holloway is survived by three sons, Walter (Pansy) Holloway of Auburn, AL, George (Pamela) Holloway and Elton Holloway, both of LaFayette, AL, two daughters, Joann (Bill) Whitlow of New York, NY and Fannie J. (Tyrone) Holloway of LaFayette, AL, a grandson whom she raised, Ezee Lloyd, three sisters, Nadine Johnson of St. Louis, MO, Lurlene Gasner of Miami, FL and Annie Mae Vines of LaFayette, AL, special cousins, Benzie (Willie Lee) Jackson and Mary L. Bledsoe, both of Atlanta, GA and Fatha (Otis) Carlisle of LaFayette, AL, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements

The LaFayette Sun
