Dadeville, AL.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Bernard Harris, Pastor; Rev. Albert Lewis, Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Pearson-Holloway is survived by her husband, Clinnon Holloway of Camp Hill, AL, her daughter, Teaniace B. Holloway of Birmingham, AL, her grandson, Devin R. Ball of Camp Hill, AL, one brother, LaSalle Minniefield of Union Springs, AL, three stepchildren, Bridgett Holloway, Donna (Willie) Hooks and Bryant Holloway, all of Montgomery, AL, two aunts, Azzie Dee Winston of Camp Hill, AL and Catherine Woody of Brooklyn, NY, three uncles: Willis Woody of Dadeville, AL, Quincy Lee Woody of Cleveland, OH and Tommie Lee Woody of Stanford, CT, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

