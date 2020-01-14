Home News Obituaries Mrs. Rebecca Slaughter Cook
Mrs. Rebecca Slaughter Cook

Mrs. Rebecca Slaughter Cook, 87 Of LaFayette died Monday January 6, 2020 at the LaFayette Extended Care.

Mrs. Cook was born in Chambers County November 26, 1932 to the late
Samford Tilman Slaughter and the late Flora Slagle Slaughter, she was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church, and was a former school teacher having taught for 28 years, then retired from D.H.R. after 10 years of service.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 3PM at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Christopher Trammell officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery.

She is survived by 2 Daughter Nancy Chrisman of Lavonia, Ga. Jacquelyn Cook of LaGrange, Ga. 4 Grandchildren 4 Great Grandchildren

Flowers or donations may be made to the Baptist Children’s Home or to Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.

