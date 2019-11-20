Mrs. Rhonda Tolar, 50 of Salem, AL passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 12 Noon CST at Antioch Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Calvin Marshall, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Mrs. Tolar is survived by her three children, Brittany Tolar, Marvin Tolar and Paris Tolar, her mother, Alice (Charlie) Turner, step-mother, Debra Broome, two sisters, Carla (Jeffery) Nunn and Theresa Broome, seven brothers: Cornelius (Shanna) Turner, Michael (Victoria) Turner, Christopher Turner, Lawrence Bolden, Earnest Broome, Terrell Broome and Kenneth McFarlin, her grandmother, Catherine Broome, one grandson, Mason Burton, one uncle, George Jr. Brooks, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com



Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.